2-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in Zephyrhills: Deputies

A toddler accidentally shot himself after getting ahold of a gun on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the Stengal Loop area of Zephyrhills.

Officials say the 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No one else was injured and investigators say this was an isolated incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.

