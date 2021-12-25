Christmas Eve accident leaves bicyclist dead

The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed Christmas Eve after a car collided with him.

The accident happened at 7:50 p.m. in Hillsborough County on SR-674.

A FHP report says a 28-year-old man was driving a 2010 Chevy Cobalt east on SR-674, east of 18th Street Southeast.

A 30-year-old man from Chattahoochee, Fla., was riding ahead of the Cobalt on a bicycle, and the driver of the car couldn’t see him.

FHP says the driver overtook the bicyclist and collided with him.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The bicyclist has not been identified.