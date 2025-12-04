Christmas Lane brings 1.5 million lights to Plant City

The Brief Christmas Lane lights up Thursday through Sunday at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. The winter wonderland features more than 1.5 million lights, over 200 decorated trees and dozens of holiday displays. The event runs select nights through December 24, with expanded nightly hours beginning December 11.



Christmas Lane is back for the holiday season in Plant City, transforming part of the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds into a massive walk-through winter wonderland.

The backstory:

The display features more than 1.5 million lights powered by more than 180,000 watts, along with over 200 Christmas trees ranging from four to forty feet tall.

Organizers say volunteers put in more than 2,000 hours to build and decorate the immersive scenes every year.

Christmas Lane began in 1984 at Lane Wetherington’s home in Dover. What started as a growing light display at his family house became so popular that it officially moved to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in 2015. It’s now a nonprofit supported by volunteers and community members.

Guests can explore walk-through displays, visit Santa, and enjoy live entertainment on select nights, with area performers taking the stage throughout the evening.

Hours & Ticket Information:

Christmas Lane is open each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 24.

Ticket booth opens: 5:30 p.m.

Event hours: 6–10 p.m.

There’s also an extended stretch when the event will be open every night from Thursday, December 11 through Sunday, December 21, also from 6 to 10 p.m.

Christmas Lane is located at 2508 W. Oak Ave., Plant City, FL 33563 at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds.