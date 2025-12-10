'Our family is hurting': Sarasota mom on arrest of school staff member who inappropriately touched son

The Brief A Sarasota County mom is speaking out after her son says a staff member touched him inappropriately at school. Cobie Bradley, 21, who was assigned to the aftercare program at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, was arrested on November 19, according to Sarasota Police.



A Sarasota County mom is speaking out after her son says a staff member touched him inappropriately at school.

What we know:

Erin Evergreen had a conversation with her middle school son that no parent ever wanted to have.

"No parent ever expects something like this to happen to their child, and facing that reality has been incredibly painful," Evergreen said. "My son showed extraordinary courage in speaking up. He was scared and confused, but he knew something was wrong. And he trusted us enough to tell us. I am so proud of him."

Her teenager is a student at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences. He told family members that Cobie Bradley, 21, inappropriately touched him during school activities on multiple occasions.

"Our family is hurting, but we are not hiding," Evergreen added. "We refuse to let shame or fear silence our son or any other child who has been harmed by Cobie Bradley."

Bradley was assigned to the aftercare program at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, Sarasota Police told FOX 13. Evergreen’s son said the improper conduct happened in a classroom and theater room.

"You trust the school, the teachers, and the staff to care for them and to help them grow. That trust is sacred," Evergreen said. "When my son told me what happened to Cobie Bradley, that trust was shattered in an instant."

Dig deeper:

The police investigation later expanded to include another school. A Sarasota High School teen told investigators Bradley inappropriately touched him during band camp over the summer. Bradley was a volunteer at the high school, Sarasota Police added.

In total, investigators told FOX 13, there are three male victims between the ages of 14 and 15.

"(Bradley) really, for all intents and purposes, tried to groom these children the way he acted toward them," Sarasota PD spokesperson Genevieve Judge said in a November 21 interview.

The Sarasota Police Department believes there could be more victims.

Evergreen and the family’s attorney are encouraging anyone with more information to speak up.

"Our goal is to make it so that our children realize when something like this happens and boundaries are violated, it's okay to talk about that with your parents or with a trusted adult," attorney Alan Perez, who is representing Evergreen’s son, said.

What they're saying:

Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences told FOX 13 in a November 21 email, "We will not comment on an ongoing investigation." FOX 13 reached back to the school on December 10 and will update this story after we hear back.

Meanwhile, Sarasota County Schools said in a November statement: "Sarasota County Schools was recently notified that an employee of the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, who previously volunteered with the school district, has been arrested. Sarasota County Schools can confirm that this individual was not an active volunteer with the school district at the time of the arrest. Sarasota County Schools maintains zero tolerance for any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of our students. Sarasota County Schools is fully cooperating with the Sarasota Police Department as they conduct their investigation. As this is an active law enforcement matter, all additional information will be released by the Sarasota Police Department."

What's next:

Sarasota Police said Bradley is no longer employed with Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences.

Bradley was arrested on November 19 on three charges, including lewd and molestation on a victim under 16. Bond was set at $75,000.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim or have any information regarding this case, contact Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at Maria.Llovio@sarasotafl.gov or call 941-263-6836.