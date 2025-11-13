Church bells ring across Paris honoring victims of 2015 terror attacks

The Brief Church bells echoed throughout Paris on Thursday night as the city paused to remember the victims of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks — one of the deadliest nights in modern French history. The ceremony marked 10 years since ISIS attacks struck the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert hall and several cafés and restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements. Thursday’s ringing served as both a remembrance and a reminder of Paris’s resilience — a city united in honoring those who were lost and the many lives forever changed.



Church bells echoed throughout Paris on Thursday night as the city paused to remember the victims of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks — one of the deadliest nights in modern French history.

Footage captured by Luc Auffret shows the silhouette of Notre Dame Cathedral illuminated in the evening as bells were in unison with churches across the capital. According to France24, every parish in Paris joined the tribute.

The backstory:

The ceremony marked 10 years since ISIS attacks struck the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert hall and several cafés and restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements.

MORE: Louvre heist: What's known about ‘commando’ team suspects

In total, 132 people were killed, and more than 400 others were injured during the attacks, which left a lasting scar on the city and the nation.

Thursday’s ringing served as both a remembrance and a reminder of Paris’s resilience — a city united in honoring those who were lost and the many lives forever changed.