Hillsborough County man arrested after DUI crash leaves 2 seriously hurt: HCSO

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The Brief A suspected drunk driver was arrested on several charges following a Carrollwood hit-and-run crash that left two people hospitalized with severe injuries. Deputies tracked the accused hit-and-run driver, 30-year-old Kelly Castleman, to his home roughly a mile away after deputies say he crashed through a fence and fled the scene on foot. HCSO said breath tests showed that Castleman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit allowed under state law.



A Carrollwood man is behind bars on multiple DUI charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he caused a multi-vehicle crash and drove through a fence, critically injuring a person before leaving the scene on foot.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday along Turner Road in the Carrollwood area.

Hillsborough County multi-vehicle crash

The backstory:

Deputies say Kelly Castleman, 30, was driving north on Turner Road when he rear-ended a sedan, causing the sedan to hit an SUV head-on.

Investigators say Castleman's vehicle continued north after the impact, crashed through a fence and stopped in the backyard of a nearby home.

Deputies say Castleman then fled from the scene.

The driver of the sedan was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to HCSO.

The driver of the SUV also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Carrollwood apartment arrest

Dig deeper:

HCSO said deputies located Castleman about one mile away at his apartment, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators say Castleman later provided breath samples measuring 0.287 and 0.283, both more than three times Florida's legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Castleman faces the following charges:

Two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury

Two counts of DUI with property damage, BAC over 0.15

Two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury

Leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended property

Victim identification details

What we don't know:

No additional information about the victims has been released.