Video: Florida deputies smash window to rescue overheating child locked in minivan

The Brief Deputies rescued a 1-year-old child accidentally locked in a hot minivan near the St. Johns Town Center mall on Dec. 5, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the child’s mother called 911 after realizing she had mistakenly left the keys in her car with the engine off and the windows rolled up. The child and mother were reunited, and the sheriff’s office deemed the incident an accident and not a crime.



Deputies rescued a 1-year-old child accidentally locked in a hot minivan near the St. Johns Town Center mall on Dec. 5, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

JSO said the child’s mother called 911 after realizing she had mistakenly left the keys in her car with the engine off and the windows rolled up.

MORE NEWS: Tampa family finds comfort after man's sudden death helps save 5 lives through organ donation

Deputies arrived at the scene and broke one of the car windows to save the child. When the child was pulled out of the vehicle, they were showing signs of overheating as temperatures outside were about 85 degrees, the sheriff's office said.

The child and mother were reunited, and the sheriff’s office deemed the incident an accident and not a crime.