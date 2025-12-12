'I'm all about working together': New leader named for Tampa Bay Sports Commission

The Brief Lanness Robinson has been named the new executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. Robinson has 26 years of experience running athletics for Hillsborough County Public Schools. His arrival comes as Tampa Bay prepares to host the 2026 NHL Stadium Series and 2029 CFB Championship Game.



Lanness Robinson is stepping into one of Tampa Bay’s most influential sports leadership roles as the region comes off a record year for tourism.

What we know:

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission named Robinson its new executive director.

The non-profit is responsible for bidding on major sports and entertainment events across our area.

Over the years, Tampa has hosted some of the nation’s biggest sporting spectacles. These include five Super Bowls, four Women’s Final Fours, three Men’s Frozen Fours and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"Going after business, securing bids and producing events," Robinson said. "That just sounded like something too good to be true."

The backstory:

Robinson has spent the last 26 years running athletics for Hillsborough County Public Schools, the nation’s seventh-largest public school district.

He has also served multiple terms on the Sports Commission’s board, including two stints as chairman.

The longtime local of Tampa also worked on committees tied to major events such as the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship and Super Bowl LV.

He believes his background prepared him for this new role.

"I’m all about working together, persevering, being aggressive, taking chances and overcoming obstacles," Robinson said. "All those lessons from the sports world, they really apply in the business world."

What they're saying:

In his new role, Robinson will work closely with Visit Tampa Bay, the region’s tourism marketing organization.

Its president and CEO, Santiago Corrada, can’t wait to work with him.

"Lannis understands this work," Corrada said. "We needed someone who was familiar, understood what was going to be required and how to elevate this incredible profile we have in sports."

Tampa Bay’s success in landing repeat events is often cited as a measure of appeal. The College Football Playoff National Championship was played at Raymond James Stadium in 2017 and is scheduled to return in 2029.

"Repeat business is very good business," Corrada said. "Who doesn’t want a college football national championship back? Who doesn’t want another Super Bowl?"

Big picture view:

For Robinson, attracting events is only part of the job. He says the larger goal is making sure those events return to Tampa Bay.

"We have to put on a good show and highlight all the things our city can offer while they’re here," he said. "Then as a result, go back and get them to return."

He added that Tampa Bay’s assets extend far beyond stadiums and arenas.

"We have a lot to sell, from the river walk downtown to our facilities, to our hotels," Robinson said. "All of our community businesses join forces together to really highlight what we have to offer here."

Robinson replaces Rob Higgins, who led the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for two decades.

Higgins left in September to become the University of South Florida’s first ever CEO of athletics.

What's next:

Robinson officially begins his new role on January 5th.

His new job comes just weeks before another major milestone for our region.

Raymond James Stadium is set to host the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 1st, when the Tampa Bay Lightning face-off against the Boston Bruins. It will be Florida’s first-ever outdoor pro hockey game.