USF Ukrainian student graduates with second degree after 9-year journey through pandemic delays, war impacts

The University of South Florida held its December commencement this weekend. For one graduate, the cap and gown represent more than a degree. It’s a celebration for Ukraine.

The backstory:

Danylo Solomentsev is proud of his home country, wearing Ukrainian colors as he walked across the stage on Friday to accept his master’s degree in digital marketing from the University of South Florida.

"I'm a very, very lucky guy to be on that stage to be honest on this day," said Solomentsev. "I am looking forward to my future."

It’s a goal Dany, 25, shared with FOX 13’s Briona Arradondo when they first spoke in 2022. At that time, he spent the previous six years finishing his undergraduate degree due to the pandemic and the impact of the war with Russia when it began.

"I was working to help my people back home in like both financial ways and then sort of like mental ways, just sort of support for me being here safe and all," said Solomentsev.

Dig deeper:

Dany Solomentsev’s mother fled Ukraine, now living as a refugee in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. Dany said he visits her about once a year or more when he can.

"She's been doing good. Everybody's doing fine for now. I am very grateful to see my family being well because some of my friends are not as lucky as I am," he said.

His family raised money to send him to college in the United States, and he’s had the chance to explore Florida and make friends. But, Dany said he goes through survivor’s guilt.

"It's safe here, like education all this, while my friends are fighting the war in trenches and whatnot," he said. "I would call that was one of my like motivating factors. Me, like making the best out of my life, is sort of my like obligation to them. Putting their lives on the line is the way I put it."

What's next:

Solomentsev said he spent his time during his studies fundraising for supplies to send to Ukraine and talking with his classmates and the community about the war.

"I was grateful to like local Americans who showed me that you know people care like in general. That was nice for me to see," said Solomentsev.

Now at 25 years old, Dany has accomplished what he set out to do since he was 16. It’s time for the next chapter – a career in marketing.

"I am looking forward to my future," said Solomentsev. "I'm excited for what's going to happen next."