Citrus Connection bus crash sends car into Winter Haven daycare, injuring 5 children: WHPD

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The Brief A Citrus Connection bus collided with a sedan Monday morning in Winter Haven, sending the car crashing directly into a daycare center, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. Police say paramedics transported five children from inside the facility and the sedan driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A witness rushed to help screaming children as police launched an investigation into the crashes along the roadway.



Five children and a sedan driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a Citrus Connection bus sent the car off the roadway and into a Winter Haven daycare Monday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Bus collision leads to daycare crash

What we know:

Police say the crash happened when the bus collided with a sedan, which then left the roadway and hit Private Christian School Child Care.

Five children inside the daycare were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the sedan also was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WHPD.

Witness describes Winter Haven crash, rush to help

What they're saying:

George Aguilar, who works at Gold Star Pawn and Gun next door to the daycare, said he heard what sounded like a car crash.

Aguilar saw the bus come to a stop and watched as the blue sedan rolled and crashed into the school. Aguilar then called 911.

As a father himself, Aguilar said he felt he needed to act quickly.

"I could hear them toward the back, crying and screaming, 'Oh, my God.' I checked the area around where it was, and there was no blood. Later I asked, 'Are the kids OK?' And they said, 'Yeah, yeah, the kids are OK.' So I was like, 'Oh, thank God,'" Aguilar said.

Aguilar said that crashes happen fairly often in the area, saying many drivers speed through the area.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.