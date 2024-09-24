Tropical Storm Helene: Bay Area schools close ahead of storm

Schools across the Bay Area will be closed this week to open shelters due to Tropical Storm Helene.

Citrus County Schools

Citrus County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office decided to open shelters starting Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Because some of the schools are used as hurricane shelters, all schools will be closed after the scheduled half-day on Wednesday, September 25.

READ: Gov. Ron DeSantis warns of ‘significant’ storm impacts in Florida

After-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled beginning Wednesday through Friday, September 27.

The YMCA before and after-school programs will follow this schedule as well.

Hernando County Schools

Hernando County schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26. At this time, the school district is preparing schools to serve as storm shelters for area residents.

All after-school activities for Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled. Before and aftercare programs (YMCA and Boys & Girls Club) will not operate on those days.

District leaders are keeping an eye on the storm and will decide later whether to reopen schools on Friday.

Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26, in anticipation of the storm. In addition, all after-school programs, athletics, and extracurricular activities are canceled for this Wednesday and Thursday.

Pasco County Schools

Schools in Pasco County will be closed on Thursday, September 26 so five of the schools can open as emergency shelters.

Schools will be open on Wednesday. However, all after-school activities and events are canceled for shelter and storm preparation.

Pinellas County Schools

All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, September 25 through Thursday, September 26. All sports and school activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, through Thursday, September 26, are canceled.

Sports and activities scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 will occur as scheduled. Activities at sites designated as shelters may be altered.

Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County schools will close at the end of the day on Sept. 24, to allow for time to prepare schools that serve as emergency evacuation centers.

All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27 due to the storm. This includes all after-school activities.

"We are ready to serve our community. We are coordinating with Sarasota County to provide shelter to our schools and personnel. We will continue to share updates with employees and families as more information about the storm and its potential impacts becomes available. Visit our website at sarasotacountyschools.net, and follow social media channels to stay updated," said Terry Connor, Superintendent of Schools.

