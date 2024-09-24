WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference as storm threatens Florida

Press play above to watch the live news conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine set to hit Florida as Hurricane Helene this week.

The governor declared a state of emergency on Monday.

A hurricane watch is in effect along the Gulf Coast from Englewood to Indian Pass, with tropical storm warnings extending along the southwestern and northwestern coasts.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for much of the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay, with heavy rainfall expected to lead to significant flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is expected to become Helene on Tuesday, then strengthen before making landfall in the Big Bend area on Thursday, possibly as a major hurricane.

