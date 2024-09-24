Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County

Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference as storm threatens Florida

Updated  September 24, 2024 9:32am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine set to hit Florida as Hurricane Helene this week.

The governor declared a state of emergency on Monday.

A hurricane watch is in effect along the Gulf Coast from Englewood to Indian Pass, with tropical storm warnings extending along the southwestern and northwestern coasts.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for much of the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay, with heavy rainfall expected to lead to significant flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is expected to become Helene on Tuesday, then strengthen before making landfall in the Big Bend area on Thursday, possibly as a major hurricane.

Hurricane and storm surge watches for parts of Bay Area

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg has the latest on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which is expected to become Helene on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for portions of the Tampa Bay area, with the strongest impacts expected to be felt Thursday.

