Citrus County deputy dies 2 years after being hit by a car at a high school graduation

The Brief A Citrus County deputy who was hit by a car while working outside Lecanto High School’s graduation in 2023 has died. Deputy Andy Lahera spent months in the hospital before he was moved to rehabilitation facilities. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Andy Lahera Act to provide full premium coverage to all officers injured in the line of duty.



The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Andres "Andy" Lahera, who died a little more than two years after he was struck by a car while he was directing traffic outside Lecanto High School’s graduation.

The backstory:

On May 23, 2023, Deputy Lahera was directing traffic outside Lecanto High School’s graduation when he was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.

Deputy Lahera was left with traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

He spent months in the hospital before he was moved to rehabilitation facilities.

Worker's Compensation covered his injuries from the crash, but his health insurance was uncertain.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law called the Andy Lahera Act that would provide full premium coverage to all officers injured in the line of duty.

Dig deeper:

Deputy Andy Lahera joined the Citrus County Sheriff's Office as a patrol deputy in 2009. He moved on to becoming a detective until the Parkland mass shooting.

In a past interview, his wife, Michelle, said "...he had come home, and he sat the boys down and he said to them that he was going to apply to become a School Resource Officer. He said that he would make us have to be okay with it."

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Deputy Lahera’s life was defined by his steadfast dedication to the safety and well-being of Citrus County, and his absence leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him… For over two years, Andy fought valiantly with the same strength and resolve that defined his career. His passing marks the end of a chapter filled with bravery, sacrifice, and love."

"Andy fought courageously, and this is a tremendous loss for his family, our agency, and this community," said Sheriff David Vincent. "His heart for this community was unmatched, and his devotion to Michele Vincent, and Nicholas was the foundation of everything he did. We’ve lost a true hero and fighter. We will honor Andy’s legacy by standing beside his family, just as he always stood beside ours."

What's next:

Details regarding memorial services will be shared in the coming days.