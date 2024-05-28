Critically injured Citrus County deputy honored for service amid family's health care concerns

It’s been one year since Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera was hit by a car and nearly killed while on duty.

Lahera was working a high school graduation when he was hit by a car, suffering a traumatic brain injury among numerous other severe injuries.

He spent months in the hospital, before moving to rehabilitation facilities. He is still in post-acute rehabilitation, where he continues to fight for his life every day.

"For 26 years, he’s been my protector, now it’s my turn to take over and I’m going to do it," Lahera’s wife, Michelle Lahera, said.

Michelle Lahera and their two sons have been by Andy’s side through his recovery this year.

"They told us on day three that he would never breathe on his own, he would never come off the vent and he would never open his eyes," Michelle Lahera said. "So, he has proved everybody wrong."

Every sign of progress is a milestone in his long recovery.

"He’s moving left arm, left leg," Michelle Lahera said. "He speaks a little bit, out of the left side, because he has right neglect, and just yesterday, for the first time ever, he was able to move his right hand to open and close it."

On Tuesday, Citrus County commissioners presented Michelle and the couple’s son, Nicholas, with a proclamation, recognizing Deputy Lahera’s service and dedication to the community.

"Pray for him, because he needs everything he can get," Michelle Lahera said.

While Lahera stands by her husband’s side throughout his recovery, she is also fighting to make sure his care doesn’t hang in the balance.

"So, workman’s comp will take care of all of his medical expenses that pertain to the accident specifically," she said. "But, if a situation arises, because I have been told this several times and they made it very clear to me that, let’s say, God forbid, something else happens like cancer or something that does not have to do with the accident, they will not cover it."

Lahera says she received a letter from the Citrus County Sheriff in August 2023, telling her that her husband’s employment was being extended one year from that date.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast says their policy, in conjunction with standard federal leave policy, covers their employees for six months.

The Sheriff says, due to the nature of Deputy Lahera’s situation, he chose to extend that policy. He says Lahera’s situation is unlike any other that his office has experienced.

"I’ve decided that CCSO will continue Andy’s employment from one year of the date of this letter. Therefore, we will re-evaluate Andy’s employment status on or before August 14, 2024," Prendergast wrote in the letter.

Prendergast says Deputy Lahera’s health care will be covered for the rest of his life through their coverage policies.

However, he says there is paperwork that needs to be taken care of and discussions that need to be had between Lahera’s family, insurance companies and the sheriff’s office.

"I was by Andy’s bedside for 43 days straight when he was in a trauma center," Prendergast said.

Prendergast says Deputy Lahera’s employment will not be terminated automatically in August.

"There’s not a single person who doesn’t love Andy as a brother and care about him very deeply, and want what’s best for Andy," Prendergast said.

He says these types of situations are handled on a case by case basis, and they need to evaluate what’s possible and what options there are.

"You have to make a decision, as an employer, what’s right for the employees," Prendergast said. "For the entirety of the employees."

But Michelle Lahera says she is still looking for the communication she needs to navigate this uphill road.

She says she wants to have these discussions with the sheriff’s office, but has not heard from the sheriff since March.

"Anybody who is out there serving our community, putting their lives on the line, should have these basic needs met without their families having to worry about it," she said.

Michelle Lahera says her focus is not on the money, but rather on ensuring that her husband continues to get the care he needs and the coverage he spent years investing in as a law enforcement officer.

"Until my last breath, I will continue to fight for him," she said.

