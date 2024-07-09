Citrus County Sheriff's Office investigates fake GoFundMe following firefighter's death

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fake GoFundMe scam created for a fire captain who died in an off-duty boat crash last week.

Michael Fletcher, 42, a fire captain with Citrus County Fire Rescue was killed in an off-duty boat crash in Crystal River on the 4th of July. FWC officials said he was thrown from his boat when another vessel struck his boat, and he was later recovered from the water dead.

Michael Fletcher

Just under a week later, deputies said someone is using Fletcher's death to try to scam people into donating to a fake GoFundMe account.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

Citrus County Fire Rescue reported on Sunday that a fake account was circulating with the headline ‘In loving memory of Michael Fletcher’ with an $80,000 fundraising goal.

Fire Rescue officials linked to the official GoFundMe in a Facebook post. Fletcher had been with the department for six years and served with Marion County Fire Rescue in North Florida for around 20 years.

Michael Fletcher

"Captain Michael Fletcher was a pillar of our department, known for his dedication and compassion," Fire Chief Craig Stevens previously said. "His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

Officials also announced details for Fletcher's funeral arrangements. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.

