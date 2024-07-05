Citrus County fire training captain dies in Fourth of July boating incident in Crystal River

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A training captain with Citrus County Fire Rescue died Thursday evening after an off-duty boating incident in Crystal River, officials said.

The department said Michael Fletcher, 42, died after the boating incident on the Fourth of July. They haven't released details on what happened, but the Citrus County Sheriff's Office had an increased law enforcement presence on the water near Channel Marker 20.

Divers with the sheriff's office responded to the area, and boaters were asked to use extreme caution if they were nearby.

READ: Hillsborough County deputy seriously injured after getting run over by suspect

CCFR officials said Fletcher had served six years with the department and about 20 years with Marion County Fire Rescue. They said he was an exceptional leader in training CCFR's firefighters.

Pictured: Michael Fletcher. Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

"Captain Michael Fletcher was a pillar of our department, known for his dedication and compassion," said Citrus County Fire Chief Craig Stevens. "His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard also released a statement about Fletcher's death, saying in part, "I extend my deepest and utmost condolences to Captain Fletcher’s family, and to each member of Citrus County Fire Rescue on the loss of a brother."