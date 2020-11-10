City Hall employees in North Port test positive for COVID-19

North Port officials say a "number of COVID-19 cases" have been confirmed within the walls of City Hall, which means some changes will need to be made.

The city didn't specify the number of cases, but announced they will be attempting to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by expanding social distancing guidelines.

Starting Tuesday, some North Port facilities will be closed until further notice. City Hall will be closed to walk-ins for permitting, planning and utility payments.

Instead, the drive-thru window located on the east side of the building will be open to address those needs, which also includes documents and payments for planning and zoning, code enforcement and lien payoff requests.

Residents can also pick up or drop off permits at the Utilities drive-thru window. If a resident is picking up a permit, the payment must be made, then call or email the Building Division to let them know in advance. The email address is bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com and the phone number is 941-429-7044.

The Building Division has also installed a drop box for permits.

City residents with other questions can call 941-429-7000. The city's information can be found online: www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.