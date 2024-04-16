City of St. Petersburg sees 'jarring' number of applicants for utility bill relief

Thousands of St. Petersburg residents are getting help paying past due electric and water bills, three weeks after the city announced a new utility relief program.

It’s a first-of-its-kind program in Florida, utilizing pandemic funds to help those struggling with utility bills.

In March, the City of St. Petersburg announced it set aside $3 million in federal Covid relief money to help renters pay past due water bills and Duke Energy bills.

READ: 'I'll miss him:' Largo Police officer remembers K9 after dog dies

On Tuesday, the city said it received a flood of applicants in the last three weeks: almost 6,000.

"Honestly, it's jarring," said Carly Reynolds, a housing development coordinator of the City of St. Petersburg.

Reynolds, who works on this initiative, said behind each application is a story.

"When you're seeing these applications flood in and people's stories, a mom, a single mom with kids or an elderly person on oxygen. ‘I need electricity.’ It just makes it that much more real. This was dire. I can't imagine this program not happening now that it has started," said Reynolds.

READ: Man accused in armed carjackings arrested after hitting St. Pete officer’s patrol car: Police

New data the city shared with FOX 13 on Tuesday shows of the approved applicants, the average past due bill is around $600, with some receiving thousands already. The city has approved around 2,500 applications.

Reynolds said they also found a trend with 70% of approved residents living in one of the three zip codes in South St. Pete: 33712, 33705 and 33711.

It's an area where the city is focused on community development and Reynolds says this program, while temporary, can have a lasting impact.

"I'm so grateful that we're able to help people, because I know coming from homeless services that one bill can change the trajectory of their next year or ten years or 30 years," said Reynolds.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

To qualify for this program, renters have to be behind on a bill, meet income requirements, and have experienced some kind of financial hardship from Covid-19. The city said inflation counts as a hardship.

They say the program will be open until the funds are spent.