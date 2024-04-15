Man accused in armed carjackings arrested after hitting St. Pete officer’s patrol car: Police

A man accused of carjacking two victims and crashing into a St. Petersburg police officer's patrol car on Sunday night is behind bars, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa officers say they responded to reports of an armed carjacking on the Courtney Campbell Causeway at around 6:30 p.m. According to officials, 25-year-old Antwon Cummings asked a man if he could use his car to charge his phone.

Authorities say Cummings flashed a gun at the victim, who was in his late 20s. The suspect then got out of the car and took the man's keys, according to the police department.

Officials say the victim contacted police.

Cummings stole the victim's car and started to drive away, according to law enforcement. But, police say he ran from the car northbound across the causeway and then carjacked a second victim.

His next victim, according to authorities, was a girl in her mid-teens who was sitting in the driver's seat of a Nissan.

Law enforcement says Cummings showed the teenager the handgun and demanded the keys to the car. He fled in the Nissan, according to TPD.

Neither of Cummings' victims were injured, according to authorities.

Tampa Police officers say they were able to track the stolen car to St. Petersburg. Tampa Police Air Service, along with St. Pete officers on the ground responded to the location.

Cummings hit a St. Pete officer's patrol car during the incident, but the officer was not injured, according to TPD. The suspect eventually crashed into a tree in the 2800 block of 54th Avenue South, and was arrested by Tampa and St. Pete police.

Officials say there was a loaded handgun in the car.

Cummings was arrested on two counts of armed carjacking and one charge of felon in possession of a firearm. According to TPD, he is also facing additional local charges in St. Pete after sustaining a leg injury during the crash and requiring hospitalization.

