City of Tampa has 90 days to clear all hurricane debris: 'We get it done'

The City of Tampa is asking people to be patient as they work seven days a week to clean up debris on driveways from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

They have a hard deadline of 90 days for it to all be picked up, so they are asking people to separate debris into piles as they start with the worst neighborhoods.

"Post-storm is what we do. We clean, we get it done, we work around the clock," assured Larry Washington, Tampa's solid waste director.

READ: Tampa councilman calls for investigation into University Area, North Tampa flooding: 'What went wrong?'

The City of Tampa said they’ve collected 292 tons of hurricane debris so far, but there’s a long way left to go.

"We are looking at a million cubic yards estimated, and to put that in perspective, that’s 10,000 football fields full of debris," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

FEMA has given the city 90 days to remove all debris for 100% reimbursement, so the countdown is on. Right now, 32 solid waste trucks and 23 contracted trucks will be cleaning up seven days a week, starting with the hardest hit neighborhoods.

"We have contractors coming from far and wide, some from Alabama, some from Georgia, some from North Carolina, so it takes time for them to come down and get postured," Washington said.

MORE: Man accused of tying up dog to pole on I-75 ahead of Hurricane Milton charged: ‘They will face the music’

Tampa teams are starting with household debris, like furniture from flooding, and then will move to vegetation, like trees and branches from wind.

"I think everyone would agree, you’d rather see limbs on your yard than to see all your possessions still out there in front of your home," said Castor.

But there are things residents need to do to prepare. The city is asking for three piles:

Vegetative debris (trees, branches)

Household debris (dry wall, wood planks, furniture)

Bulky items (washer, dryer, refrigerator)

This process saves them time, so they can get it all scooped up quicker.

READ: Seffner neighborhood dealing with alligators and flooded roads after Hurricane Milton

"Please stay patient, because we’re making multiple sweeps and we're clearing the entire city, not just one or two areas, the entire city," said Washington.

There’s going to be a website with more information, including what zone your neighborhood is in and how to separate your debris. It's not up yet, but Castor said it would be up by the end of the week. It will be tampa.gov/hurricane.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: