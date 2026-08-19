City of Tampa highlights backyard 'ADUs' amid high housing costs, affordability challenges

The Brief City of Tampa leaders said 28 homeowners have begun the process of building accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on their property since 2024. Two years ago, the city changed regulations to include more neighborhoods where ADUs can be built. One homeowner said she plans to use her ADU as a rental unit or a potential home for her aging parents.



On Wednesday, the city of Tampa highlighted accessory dwelling units – often called ADUs – as a potential option to fight high housing costs and the housing affordability crisis.

ADU rule changes

The backstory:

ADUs function as fully independent living quarters with a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area. The city told FOX 13 the average cost of one is typically less than $100,000.

In 2024, the city expanded the area where ADUs can be constructed to include more neighborhoods — like Sulphur Springs and Riverside Heights. You can view a map of eligible areas here.

In addition, the rules were changed, so property owners are no longer required to live in the main house. They can now choose to live in either the main house or the ADU.

For more information on ADUs in Tampa, click here.

Every roof counts

Dig deeper:

Thanks to those relaxed rules and high housing costs, the city said around 30 homeowners have already started the ADU building process.

"The number may not be all that impressive," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor admitted Wednesday. "But every single residence helps because that is someone's home in our community."

The city said seven homeowners have already completed construction on their ADUs.

Hope Kiriisa’s ADU

Local perspective:

Sulphur Springs homeowner, Hope Kiriisa, said she designed her ADU to be an open-concept space so it could adapt to her family's changing needs over time — whether that means using it as a home office, a rental unit, or eventually, a home for her aging parents.

"Housing, the price of housing was through the roof. I did, at one point, think I wanted to get something bigger, and you just can't afford it," Kiriisa said. "And I felt like this wouldn't only just benefit me, it would benefit others."

Timeline:

Kiriisa said she got the permit for her ADU in December. Construction crews broke ground in May and are almost done. She said the permitting process was "a beast" but applauded city workers for guiding her through everything.

"I just encourage people to give it a shot, look into it, ask questions," Kiriisa added. "Because it's definitely beneficial, especially with the rising cost of housing. It works out financially in the long run."

The short-term rental question

The other side:

There is some concern these ADUs might become short-term rentals.

In a statement Wednesday, the city of Tampa confirmed:

"It would be allowed to be used as an Airbnb, because at this time, the city is preempted by the state from regulating short-term rental."

Castor said Wednesday city leaders are having conversations about this topic — most recently during a meeting on Monday.

"I think that there does need to be more regulation on short-term rentals in the state of Florida," Castor said. "And it's nice to see that the legislature is taking steps in that direction."