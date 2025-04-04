Civilian pilot fired from sheriff's office after felony battery arrest: MCSO

The Brief Brian Weathers, 50, is facing felony battery charges after a fight with a man and woman in his neighborhood, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. MCSO says the fight started when Weathers confronted the victims for allegedly speeding through the neighborhood. Weathers has been fired from his civilian position as a pilot with MCSO's Aviation Unit.



The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it has fired a civilian pilot after his arrest stemming from a fight with a man and woman in his neighborhood.

The backstory:

According to MCSO, Brian Weathers, 50, approached a vehicle he said was speeding shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say a woman got out of the car and was standing in her driveway when Weathers took a soda cup off the roof of the vehicle and threw it into the car.

Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

A man then got out of the car, according to deputies, and began pushing Weathers off the property. That's when Weathers allegedly hit the man in the face, then hit the woman in the mouth and head when she tried to separate them.

MCSO says both victims went to a walk-in emergency room for treatment.

Weathers was arrested on Thursday evening on two counts of battery and fired from his job with the sheriff's office, according to the agency. He had been with MCSO's Aviation Unit since September 2024.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: