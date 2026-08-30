Clear the Shelters: Humane Society waives adoption fees in Tampa Bay

The Brief The Humane Society of Tampa Bay waived adoption fees across Hillsborough and Pinellas campuses for the Clear the Shelters event. Shelter staff urge adopters to consider recurring medical expenses, lifestyle factors and long-term commitments before taking home a pet. More than 120 pets found homes on Saturday as shelter organizers aimed to complete a successful weekend event.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay waived adoption fees at its Hillsborough and Pinellas locations for the Clear the Shelters event, but organizers are reminding families that long-term pet care requires a major financial and time commitment.

Humane Society Tampa Bay shelter event

What we know:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay waived pet adoption fees at its Hillsborough and Pinellas campuses during the Clear the Shelters initiative. Ben Moehnert of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay explained that the event creates room to take in and support other animals needing help, while helping long-term shelter residents find homes. On Saturday, August 29th, 120 animals were adopted across both locations, and shelter staff remained on track for a successful Sunday.

Long-term pet adoption responsibilities

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how many specific animals, such as puppies or cats, were adopted during the overall weekend event.

Financial and lifestyle pet care factors

The backstory:

While the initial adoption fee is free during the event, pet ownership includes ongoing expenses. The shelter provides initial vaccines along with heartworm treatment or prevention, but owners face routine costs like yearly vaccines, monthly flea and heartworm preventatives, and unexpected medical needs. Moehnert noted that prospective adopters must evaluate whether their work schedules, living situations, children, and existing household pets are ready for the multi-year responsibility.

Pet adoption adjustment transition

What's next:

Shelter staff recommend a slow transition when bringing a new pet into a home. Giving animals dedicated personal space, such as a crate at first, allows them time to adjust to a new environment before gaining full freedom around the house.

For more information on adoption, foster programs or Doggy Day out, click here: https://humanesocietytampabay.org/