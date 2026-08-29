2 dead in US-41 motorcycle crash in Hillsborough County

The Brief Two motorcycle riders died after colliding with a left-turning SUV on US-41 in Palm River-Clair Mel. A second motorcycle overturned while steering clear of the crash scene near 24th Avenue South. Four people total were taken to the hospital following the multi-vehicle crash.



Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on US-41 in Palm River-Clair Mel on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

US-41 motorcycle crash

What we know:

FHP said at 9:10 p.m., a 44-year-old Ruskin man was driving a Chevy Colorado westbound on 24th Avenue South. At the intersection, the Chevy turned left directly into the path of a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle.

Troopers say a 31-year-old Tampa man was driving the motorcycle, carrying an 18-year-old Clearwater woman as a passenger. According to the report, the motorcycle crashed with the turning Chevy.

Reports said behind them, a 20-year-old Tampa man was riding a second Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on US-41. FHP said he spotted the hazard and swerved right to avoid hitting the Chevy, causing his motorcycle to overturn.

Emergency responders rushed all three drivers and the 18-year-old passenger to a local hospital. According to FHP, the 31-year-old motorcycle driver and the 18-year-old passenger died from their injuries.