St. Pete man accused of exposing himself for OnlyFans content at Sawgrass Lake Park: PCSO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was arrested after a person told deputies he saw the man exposing himself at Sawgrass Lake Park, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.
Nathan Aleman, 40, was arrested Saturday and faces a misdemeanor charge of exposure of sexual organs in the first offense, the PCSO affidavit said.
St. Petersburg park indecent exposure
The backstory:
According to the affidavit, the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at 7400 25th St. N. in St. Pete.
The victim told deputies he saw Aleman exposing himself while at a pavilion in the park.
The victim confronted Aleman, who apologized to the victim and agreed to wait for law enforcement, the affidavit said.
OnlyFans content creation claim
Dig deeper:
According to the affidavit, Aleman admitted to deputies that he had exposed himself.
Aleman reportedly told the victim and investigators that he was creating content for OnlyFans when the victim sat down and saw him.
Aleman was booked into the Pinellas County jail, according to the affidavit.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit detailing the investigation at Sawgrass Lake Park.