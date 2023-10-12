National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Clearwater Beach became EF-2 near Dunedin

The National Weather Service confirmed an tornado ripped through Clearwater Beach early Thursday morning with winds of about 110 mph.

This map shows the path of the waterspout/tornado as it moved through Pinellas County (Photo courtesy: Pinellas County)

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Strong storms leave path of destruction, debris across Bay Area: ‘It looked like the Wizard of Oz’

According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, a tornadic waterspout initially came ashore and then became a tornado near northern Clearwater Beach.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The tornado then continued across the Dunedin Channel before again coming ashore near Dunedin at the intersection of the Dunedin Causeway and Hwy 19.

The NWS estimated that the tornado was an EF-1 when it came ashore and then eventually became an EF-2. For more information from NWS, click here.

Photo courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

First responders in Clearwater say the tornado damaged at least two homes on Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach early Thursday morning. They say no injuries have been reported, but one woman was evacuated after the second story of her home began to cave in.

Duke Energy cut the power to a northern Pinellas neighborhood because of the threat of down live wires.

According to Clearwater city officials, a house on Eldorado Avenue saw its porch get blown over the roof and land on the other side of the house. The three people inside weren't injured, and an elderly woman was evacuated by firefighters to a safer location.

Across the street, the Carlouel Yacht Club sustained damage to the grounds behind its main building.

Duke Energy crews spent several hours on the scene working to restore power.