Clearwater boat crash: Several people injured in crash involving Clearwater Ferry

Several people were injured Sunday evening when a boat collided with the Clearwater Ferry, according to police. The crash happened near the Memorial Causeway Bridge. Police say the operator of the smaller boat took off after the crash.



What we know:

Police say it involved the Clearwater Ferry and another boat that then took off. Police say they believe they may have found the other boat involved in the crash but did not elaborate any further.

Public Information Officer Rob Shaw said at least six people were injured in the crash near the Memorial Causeway Bridge. Two of the victims had to be flown to the hospital because of the severity of their injuries, according to Shaw.

The call came in at 8:43 p.m.

What's next:

The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be handling the crash investigation. It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater Police Fire-Rescue.

