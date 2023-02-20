Clearwater Fire Department Medic Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

article

A Clearwater Fire Department medic was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving a golf cart while under the influence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Rushing was charged with DUI after deputies saw him driving the unregistered golf cart on Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin.

PCSO said deputies stopped Rushing, who showed signs of impairment and smelled like alcohol. They said Rushing also performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test.

Rushing was booked into the Pinellas County jail.







