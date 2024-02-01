'Several' killed in Clearwater plane crash at mobile home park: Fire Chief

Several people were killed in a Thursday evening plane crash at a Clearwater mobile home park, according to Clearwater's fire chief.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park, formerly known as Japanese Gardens, on U.S. 19 south of the Clearwater Mall at around 7 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

They said the pilot had reported an engine failure. FAA officials have not released details about how many people were on board when the plane crashed.

Clearwater first responders have confirmed that several people that were residents in the mobile home park and passengers on the plane were killed.

Clearwater fire crews responded to the scene working to put out multiple fires within the mobile home park along with other fire departments and law enforcement agencies responding as well. According to Fire Chief Scott Ehlers, four trailers in the mobile home park were heavily involved in fire.

Video sent in by witnesses shows a large fire engulfing a home in Clearwater.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are on their way to the scene. The Clearwater Police Department will be assisting the fire department as they continue their search and rescue efforts.

They will also help federal agencies with their preliminary investigation into the crash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This is a developing story. Check back for details.