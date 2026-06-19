Clearwater firefighters rescue pet from house fire

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The Brief Fire crews battled heavy flames at a Clearwater home on Arden Avenue Friday afternoon. First responders pulled one pet to safety from the burning house. Displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross while the cause is being investigated.



Firefighters raced to a Clearwater neighborhood Friday afternoon after a house fire erupted on Arden Avenue.

Clearwater home fire

What we know:

Thick smoke and heavy flames poured from a house in the 1300 block of Arden Avenue on Friday afternoon. Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene and quickly went to work trying to extinguish the blaze.

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

Crews confirmed that nobody inside the home was hurt, and firefighters managed to rescue one pet from the burning building. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the residents who are now displaced.

Arden Avenue investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the fire started or where the flames originated.