Clearwater firefighters rescue pet from house fire
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Firefighters raced to a Clearwater neighborhood Friday afternoon after a house fire erupted on Arden Avenue.
Clearwater home fire
What we know:
Thick smoke and heavy flames poured from a house in the 1300 block of Arden Avenue on Friday afternoon. Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene and quickly went to work trying to extinguish the blaze.
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire and Rescue.
Crews confirmed that nobody inside the home was hurt, and firefighters managed to rescue one pet from the burning building. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the residents who are now displaced.
Arden Avenue investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed how the fire started or where the flames originated.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Clearwater Fire and Rescue, who explained how we got it through official statements detailing the emergency response, as well as first responders on the scene.