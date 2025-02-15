The Brief Clearwater High School student hit while riding bike to school dies: CPD Police say that evidence from early in the investigation shows that the teen went against a red light while crossing Keene Rd. The driver that hit the teen was heading south on Keene Rd. on a green light, according to investigators.



The teenager who was hit by a car while riding his bike to Clearwater High School on Friday morning has died, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say that evidence from early in the investigation shows that the teen went against a red light while crossing Keene Rd.

A teen on his way to high school was hit by a car on Friday morning in Clearwater.

The driver that hit the teen was heading south on Keene Rd. on a green light, according to investigators.

The teen was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital after the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the teen who was hit by the vehicle.

