Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
6
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Clearwater Marine Aquarium goes wild for biodiversity education event

By
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Visitors at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium can expect to see some new faces during the aquarium’s Go Wild! event, teaching the public about the importance of biodiversity. 

Rescued birds, like hawks and owls, reptiles and even an alligator have taken up temporary residence on the aquarium’s second floor to educate visitors about animals they might see in their own backyard. 

The animals all come from organizations across the Bay Area that work with CMA to rescue and rehabilitate animals that need help. The weekend’s event serves as more than just a fun photo op, but a way for the public to get an inside look at the rescue organizations that work hard to keep these animals safe. 

"A lot of them are rescue organizations that we do partner with. So if we’re out on a boat and we see an animal that is in trouble that we don’t normally rescue, or if someone brings an animal to the aquarium that we don’t normally rescue, we can reach out to them to rehabilitate and hopefully get that animal back out into the wild," said Kalie Laughlin, the supervisor of education programs at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. 

The fun will continue through the holiday weekend until 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Go Wild! is included with aquarium admission and is located on the second floor in the education area. 

For more information, visit https://www.cmaquarium.org/event/go-wild-weekend-jan-2022/