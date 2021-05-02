Clearwater police investigating homicide at Palmetto Park Apartments

Police in Clearwater are investigating a homicide after the body of Kerry Washington, 49, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they received a call Saturday morning from the Palmetto Park Apartments located at 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Officers responding to the scene found Washington’s body behind building seven.

Detectives believe the homicide occurred sometime overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app