Clearwater police officer fired weeks after arrest in disability fraud investigation

A Clearwater police officer under criminal investigation for lying about injuries suffered while on duty has been fired, the department said Friday.

Investigators arrested Officer Scott Penna in June on charges of grand theft, scheme to defraud and pension fraud.

Police previously said Penna had two surgeries on his right arm after suffering an injury during an encounter with a suspect in January 2023.

He was on light duty before applying for a disability pension earlier this year, claiming to have limited use of the injured arm.

City officials later questioned Penna's claims, launching an investigation that reportedly showed him using both his hands to lift weights in the gym, among other activities.

Penna was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, with police now saying he violated multiple department policies.

