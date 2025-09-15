Clearwater police officer recognized for quick actions in high-stakes rescues

The Brief Clearwater Police Officer Andrew Billups is being praised for two recent life-saving rescues. Billups found an 8-year-old girl with autism in danger of being swept into the Gulf near Clearwater Pass. Weeks later, he helped talk a woman in mental distress down from the Memorial Causeway Bridge.



A 26-year-old Clearwater police officer is being recognized for his quick actions in two separate high-stakes rescues, both of which could have ended in tragedy.

Timeline:

His first heroic act was dubbed "rescue on the rocks."

WHAT'S RIGHT: Brookwood Florida eyes expansion to create safe haven for more girls

8-year-old Lavina was reported missing on Clearwater Beach by her grandmother. Officer Andrew Billups was immediately on the case as he instinctively headed toward the rocks near Clearwater Pass. This area is known for strong waves and previous drownings.

Billups mentioned, "I would like to say it's my training that helped me out, but it's like second nature."

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

There, he spotted Lavina at the water’s edge. She is largely nonverbal, doesn’t swim, and was surrounded by crashing waves. Body camera video shows Officer Billups calmly coaxing her back to safety.

MORE: 'Broader than Broadway' uses theater, music to help students build confidence

After the rescue, Billups shared, "Obviously a feeling of relief seeing her that she was still okay and still on land. But also there was an existency to her being right next to water, feet actually in the water and I just knew I had to take immediate action."

When Lavina was reunited with her grandmother, Kathleen Petrucelli, she was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

Petrucelli exclaimed, "My husband picked him up and thanked him 150 times and would not put him down. I can never tell you how much I appreciate that."

Just weeks later, Officer Billups responded to another emergency. A woman was sitting on the railing of the Memorial Causeway Bridge, threatening to jump.

READ: 'It's a lifeline': Steps to Recovery program in Pasco County helps veterans after service

He spent time talking with her, diffusing the tense situation with empathy and patience. In the end, she agreed to step down safely and was connected with the support services she needed.

What we know:

Officer Billups has served with the Clearwater Police Department for three years. In both rescues, he relied on intuition, critical incident training, and compassion to bring vulnerable people to safety. Clearwater police say Billups’ actions represent the best of the profession, protecting lives with heart and humanity.

And that makes Officer Andrew Billups, 'What’s Right With Tampa Bay.'