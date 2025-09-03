'Broader than Broadway' uses theater, music to help students build confidence

The Brief • Broader than Broadway is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing performing arts education to youth and adolescents in under-resourced communities. • The group uses theater, music, and dance to help students build confidence, communication skills, and life-long creativity. • Founded by teaching artists and community leaders, Broader Than Broadway partners with schools, community centers, and local organizations to provide access where opportunities are limited.



A group of dedicated artists and educators is using the power of performance to help young people take center stage in life.

Broader than Broadway is bringing performing arts education to communities that often have the least access—proving that the skills learned on stage can go far beyond the theater.

What we know:

The organization offers workshops, after-school programs, and summer intensives that introduce students to acting, singing, dance, and stage production.

Beyond the performance side, students also learn teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills—abilities that transfer directly into school, work, and everyday life.

A mission with impact

The founders of Broader than Broadway believe that every child deserves the chance to discover their creative voice, regardless of zip code or resources. They work closely with local schools and youth organizations to ensure programming is both accessible and inclusive.

Parents and educators say the program has given students newfound confidence, helping shy kids find their voice and channeling energy into positive expression.

What's Right with Tampa Bay: 'It's a lifeline': Steps to Recovery program in Pasco County helps veterans after service

Dig deeper:

In addition to youth workshops, Broader than Broadway also brings in professional artists as mentors—creating bridges between young performers and the wider world of theater and music.

The group emphasizes that the performing arts aren’t just about applause—they’re about building skills that last a lifetime.

What's next:

Broader than Broadway continues to expand its reach across the Tampa Bay area, with plans to grow into new schools and community programs.

For more information on how to get involved—or to learn about the communities they serve, click here.