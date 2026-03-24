Clearwater police officer and woman hospitalized after stabbing, suspect in custody: CPD

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The Brief A Clearwater police officer and a woman are hospitalized after a stabbing, according to officials. Investigations say that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. The female victim has potential life-threatening injuries and the Clearwater police officer has non-life-threatening injuries.



A Clearwater police officer and a woman were stabbed near 1301 Wood Drive just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

What we know:

Investigations say that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

Both victims were hospitalized after the stabbing.

The female victim has potential life-threatening injuries and the Clearwater police officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.