Clearwater police officer and woman hospitalized after stabbing, suspect in custody: CPD
article
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater police officer and a woman were stabbed near 1301 Wood Drive just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.
What we know:
Investigations say that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
Both victims were hospitalized after the stabbing.
The female victim has potential life-threatening injuries and the Clearwater police officer has non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The names of the people involved have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.