Clearwater teen arrested after threatening to kill Pinellas County commissioner online, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 17-year-old Clearwater boy was arrested on Saturday after telling Pinellas County Board of County Commissioner Chris Latvala that he would "blow his head off" on social media, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say detectives began investigating after Commissioner Latvala saw a threatening comment on X (formerly Twitter) and contacted law enforcement. The 17-year-old commented on a post about the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and tagged the commissioner, according to PCSO.

READ: Clearwater police investigating man's death as a homicide

The sheriff's office says the teen stated, "I live 5 minutes from him I'm gonna go to his house and blow his head off with my short-barreled."

The 17-year-old turned himself in to detectives at the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center and was charged with one count of written threats to kill, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: