Clearwater police investigating man's death as a homicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 18, 2024 6:48am EST
Clearwater
    CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have confirmed they're investigating a man's death as a homicide after his body was found early Sunday.

    Investigators said the body of Everton Dove, 38, was found shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday near an access road off U.S. 19, north of Countryside Blvd.

    Anyone with information on Dove's death is urged to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

