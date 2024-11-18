Clearwater police investigating man's death as a homicide
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have confirmed they're investigating a man's death as a homicide after his body was found early Sunday.
Investigators said the body of Everton Dove, 38, was found shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday near an access road off U.S. 19, north of Countryside Blvd.
Anyone with information on Dove's death is urged to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter