Clearwater unveils plans for new Coachman Park

After decades of debate and delay, the city of Clearwater is finally "re-imagining" its waterfront.

The city unveiled renderings Friday morning of what the new Coachman Park will look like.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of a family area, with playgrounds and splash pads, plenty of green space with trails, a garden, and pond. There will also be a 4,000-seat amphitheater with a lawn that can fit 15,000 people for large concerts.

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard hopes this project will revitalize the downtown area, which often gets passed over for the beach.

"We think this will be the focal point for the entire city. It’s always been the beach and now Coachman Park," Hibbard told FOX 13.

Construction crews were hard at work moving dirt Friday morning.

The $84-million project is slated to be complete in June of 2023.

