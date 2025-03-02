Clearwater woman shoots at ex after custody exchange: arrest affidavit
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired shots at the father of her child during a custody exchange, according to an arrest affidavit.
This all happened on Thursday after the victim brought his current girlfriend to the meet-up to exchange their 8-month-old child.
After an argument during the initial meet-up, the affidavit says 25-year-old Aisha Dennis showed up to her ex's house and pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at him and his new girlfriend.
That's when a struggle over the gun happened, causing it to go off.
Dennis isn't legally allowed to have a firearm as she is on active felony probation, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Charges
- Shooting a deadly missile within an occupied dwelling
- Aggravated assault
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Fleeing and eluding law enforcement
