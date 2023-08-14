Search underway for missing boater after Coast Guard discovers vessel 8 miles off of Pasco County coast

article

A search is underway for a missing boater who launched from Nicks Park in Port Richey Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Authorities said air and surface crews are now searching for 57-year-old Andre Nolasco.

Helicopter crews said they discovered Nolasco's boat about eight miles west of Hudson with no one on board.

Crews are expected to be searching for the boater throughout the night.

The Coast Guard is urging anyone with information to contact Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at (727) 824-7506.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.