Coast Guard Station Sand Key crew rescues boaters Saturday

The Brief A Coast Guard Station Sand Key crew rushed to rescue three people Saturday after their watercraft began taking on water out in the Gulf. Emergency responders located the distressed 32-foot boat floating roughly 37 miles west of Anclote Key. Authorities stated that regional district crews maintain a continuous round-the-clock watch to instantly deploy for urgent maritime safety hazards.



A federal rescue crew saved three individuals after their boat began taking on water off the Florida coast Saturday.

Coast Guard emergency response

What we know:

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew deployment safely assisted three people stranded aboard a disabled vessel Saturday.

The emergency began when the 32-foot boat started taking on water deep off Anclote Key in the Gulf.

Responders successfully reached the boat 37 miles west of Anclote Key.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast district reported that its specialized men and women maintain a continuous watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round to protect the area.

Passenger status

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the boat to start taking on water.

Officials did not specify if the 32-foot watercraft was towed or returned under its own power.