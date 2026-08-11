Youth sports posters vandalized at Seminole football and cheer facility; man arrested

The Brief Six posters featuring young Seminole Seahawks players were slashed, according to the youth sports organization. Surveillance video appears to show a man cutting the posters, including two featuring the organization president’s children. A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.



A Seminole youth football and cheer organization is speaking out after six posters featuring its young athletes were vandalized. Leaders say the posters were a source of pride for the children, making the damage especially upsetting for the players and their parents.

Seminole youth sports vandalism

What we know:

The Seminole Seahawks Youth Football and Cheer organization says the posters were displayed along an entryway fence and featured players between the ages of 4 and 15.

Organization President Tara Baldwin says she learned from a baseball coach that six of the posters had been cut. When she arrived, she discovered two of the damaged posters featured her own children.

Baldwin says surveillance video showed a man walking with a dog and stopping at the posters before cutting them one by one.

Baldwin contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Anthony Dell'Aquila Tuesday morning and charged him with criminal mischief. Investigators say Dell'Aquila tried to close the door on deputies when they arrived at his home.

Staff members believe they previously had a run-in with the suspect when they told him pets were not allowed on the property.

Replacing slashed Seahawks posters

What they're saying:

Fundraising coordinator Camilla Adams says the posters mean a lot to the young athletes.

"They absolutely love it," she said, "They know that their parents are really proud of them of what they're doing."

The posters cost about $30 each to make, but Adams says the organization believes the focus should be on replacing the vandalized posters and making sure every child who wants one can have one.

Supporting young Seminole athletes

What's next:

The Seminole Seahawks are looking to raise money to replace the damaged posters and purchase posters for families who cannot afford them.