Cocaine, cash seized from eight-time convicted felon’s Sarasota apartment: Police

The Brief



What we know:

While executing a search warrant at an apartment on 8th Street in Sarasota, the police department’s SWAT and Strategic Intelligence Unit (SIU) detectives said they found about $2,800 in cash, 204 grams of marijuana, and 666.8 grams of cocaine in both rock and powder form.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Police said Demond L. Smith, 33, of Sarasota, was the only person in the apartment at the time.

Dig deeper:

He is an eight-time convicted felon on active felony probation for retail theft of more than $750.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Smith was arrested at the apartment and charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams (felony)

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver (felony)

Manufacturing cocaine (felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

What you can do:

Police are still investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.