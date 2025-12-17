Cocaine, cash seized from eight-time convicted felon’s Sarasota apartment: Police
SARASOTA, Fla. - An eight-time convicted felon is heading back to jail after Sarasota police said they found cocaine and cash inside an apartment.
What we know:
While executing a search warrant at an apartment on 8th Street in Sarasota, the police department’s SWAT and Strategic Intelligence Unit (SIU) detectives said they found about $2,800 in cash, 204 grams of marijuana, and 666.8 grams of cocaine in both rock and powder form.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department
Police said Demond L. Smith, 33, of Sarasota, was the only person in the apartment at the time.
Dig deeper:
He is an eight-time convicted felon on active felony probation for retail theft of more than $750.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department
Smith was arrested at the apartment and charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams (felony)
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver (felony)
- Manufacturing cocaine (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
What you can do:
Police are still investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post made by the Sarasota Police Department.