'Colonel' the elephant takes a nap in pool at Texas zoo
FORT WORTH, Texas - Colonel is all of us on a hot summer day.
The adorable elephant was captured on video by trainer Christine taking a nap in a nice, cold pool at the Fort Worth Zoo this week.
The best part of the video is when Colonel needs to take a breath! (You'll just have to click the PLAY button above to see what we mean)
The zoo tells FOX 35 News that Colonel was hesitant at first about swimming and it took a lot of trust before he would get in. They say he LOVES the water now.
Colonel is 29-years-old and one of seven Asian elephants at the Zoo. He also weighs about 9,500 pounds.
