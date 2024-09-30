Tampa, Hillsborough County open comfort stations for residents impacted by Helene
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa opened six comfort stations on Monday to provide help and resources for residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.
The comfort stations offer food, air conditioning, showers, restrooms, laundry services, charging stations for electronic devices, and other amenities.
Officials say the American Red Cross will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at all comfort stations.
The stations are open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:
City of Tampa
- Marjorie Park Marina, 97 Columbia Dr.
- Desoto Park, 2617 Corrine St.
Unincorporated Hillsborough County
- Apollo Beach Park & Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach
- Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin
- Sandy Perrone Park, 5120 Kelly Rd., Tampa
- Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter