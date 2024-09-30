Tampa, Hillsborough County open comfort stations for residents impacted by Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa opened six comfort stations on Monday to provide help and resources for residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The comfort stations offer food, air conditioning, showers, restrooms, laundry services, charging stations for electronic devices, and other amenities.

Officials say the American Red Cross will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at all comfort stations.

The stations are open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

City of Tampa

Marjorie Park Marina, 97 Columbia Dr.

Desoto Park, 2617 Corrine St.

Unincorporated Hillsborough County

Apollo Beach Park & Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin

Sandy Perrone Park, 5120 Kelly Rd., Tampa

Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa

