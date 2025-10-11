Community honors fallen heroes at Tampa Police Memorial Run

The Brief Thousands gathered in downtown Tampa for the 31st annual Tampa police memorial run. 32 officers ran in honor of the department’s 32 fallen heroes. Proceeds benefit the Tampa police memorial fund, supporting families of fallen officers.



It was a morning filled with emotion and pride in downtown Tampa, as runners, officers, and families laced up for the 31st Annual Tampa Police Memorial Run and Walk.

The event honors the 32 Tampa Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty — a list that includes Detective Randy Bell, who was killed in 1998. His daughter, Officer Ashly Bell, now serves on the Memorial Committee and wears his badge number in his memory.

What they're saying:

"My dad was Randy Bell — a detective killed in the line of duty back in 1998. I currently wear his badge number, and being a part of the memorial committee is definitely an honor," she said.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw called the event "community policing at its finest," as 32 officers ran side-by-side wearing armbands with the names of fallen colleagues.

Assistant Chief Ruth Cate added that the run is a way to focus on how those officers lived — not just how they died — while keeping their stories alive for future generations.

Big picture view:

All proceeds from the event benefit the Tampa Police Memorial Fund, which provides ongoing support to the families of fallen officers.

The department plans to continue the tradition next year, bringing the community together once again to honor Tampa’s heroes and remind everyone — they are never forgotten.

You can learn more about the Tampa Police Memorial Fund by clicking here.