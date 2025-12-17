New bicycle, e-bike regulations proposed for Tampa's park trails and multi-use pathways

The Brief E-bike riders and cyclists could face a fine if a proposed city ordinance is approved in Tampa. City council is set to consider new rules on Thursday to protect pedestrians on trails and paths like Bayshore Boulevard and the Riverwalk.



The city of Tampa is considering an ordinance on Thursday to target behavior and actions of bicyclists and e-bikes, but groups like Walk Bike Tampa said the proposed changes aren’t clear enough.

What we know:

New rules for riders could be on deck for the city of Tampa as city council members prepare to discuss a proposed ordinance on Thursday for bicyclists and e-bikes. The purpose is to target their behavior on city trails and pathways, including the Riverwalk and Bayshore.

"Walk Bike Tampa is actually opposed to the ordinance as written. While we too want to limit risky behavior, we think that the ordinance, as it is put together, isn't going to do that," said Emily Hinsdale, a board member with Walk Bike Tampa.

Hinsdale said the proposed ordinance could hurt residents more than help.

"These are not just recreation areas, these are transportation corridors and, as such, need to be considered that way," said Hinsdale. "Unfortunately, what this code would do would be to place different speed controls and different regulations on every trail in the city."

Dig deeper:

The proposed ordinance is up for a public hearing on its second reading before Tampa city council on Thursday.

It includes fines up to $75 for multiple violations of breaking rules, including performing tricks or stunts, having extra passengers than what is allowed on the bike, riding more than two people side by side, and even e-bikes or scooters going more than 10 miles an hour.

"A speed limit is reasonable. It should be posted. Limiting group sizes and formations in which they can ride, that should be spelled out, not just a blanket statement of only two riding together. That would eliminate a family," said Hinsdale.

What they're saying:

Jorgi Garcia likes using Bayshore’s walking path, and she knows it can get a little crowded.

"I try to come down here to run like in the street, like at least twice a week," said Garcia. "If you come on a Sunday early in the day, like between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., you're going to see a lot of bikers. And you're going to see a couple riding the bikes together, so they're trying to go both together on the sidewalk, which is pretty inconvenient."

Runners like Garcia said they’ve had close calls with e-bikes or bicyclists on Bayshore, but she said there’s room for everyone.

"Having a little bit more rules, that would be really helpful for everybody. That way, we all know what to do, not to do what to expect and also to consider all the people from the community," said Garcia.

What's next:

Walk Bike Tampa said they think city council should work with the community a bit more on the ordinance. They have questions about enforcement, education and other requirements listed in the ordinance. The proposed ordinance is on the Tampa City Council agenda for its second reading.