Concerts coming to Florida in 2024: Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Fall Out Boy & more
With so many big artists coming to the Sunshine State in 2024 – like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen, to name a few – it can be hard to keep track.
Here's a running list of musical acts coming to Florida in 2024, organized by show date:
FOX 35 will update this list as tours are announced. Dates and venues are subject to change.
Styx
Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
Location: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Bassist Ricky Phillips, guitarist/vocalist James Young and guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw of Styx performs at the House of Blues on January 13, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)
Mitchell Tenpenny
Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Mitchell Tenpenny performs during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Ascend Amphitheater on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti
Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Bowling for Soup
Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024
Location: Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Location: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Chris Burney (L) and Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup perform at Ace of Spades on September 08, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Mitski
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024 & Saturday, January 27, 2024
Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 5: Singer Mitski Miyawaki performs on stage during the Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Zac Brown Band
Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Location: Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, Fort Lauderdale
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16:Zac Brown Band performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)
Kansas
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Location: Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, Fort Lauderdale
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Richard Williams, Tom Brislin, Ronnie Platt, Joe Deninzon and Billy Greer of the band Kansas perform at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Travis Scott
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Grace Potter
Date: Friday, February 2, 2024
Location: House of Blues Orlando
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Location: Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - JULY 23: Grace Potter performs during day one of the 2021 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)
Tinashe
Date: Friday, February 2, 2024
Location: The Ritz Theater, Ybor City, Tampa
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Location: Plaza Live, Orlando
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: In this image released on May 02, 2021, Tinashe performs onstage during SHEIN Together Fest 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SHEIN Together Fest 2021)
Drake with J. Cole
Date: Friday, February 2 & Sunday, February 4, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024 & Sunday, March 24, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Willie Nelson
Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Location: Seminole Center Outdoors, Immokalee
Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Location: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach
Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024
Location: The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater
Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Location: Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Key West
Date: Wednesday, February 14 & 15, 2024
Location: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine
Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024
Location: Riverfront Park, Cocoa Village, Cocoa
LUCK, TX - MARCH 17: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)
Common
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Location: Fort Mose State Park, St. Augustine
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 14: Rapper Common performs on stage at The Moore Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa
Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - APRIL 02: Frankie Valli (C) and The Four Seasons perform at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on April 2, 2010 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Tim McGraw
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Fort Lauderdale
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterand Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tim McGraw performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Journey
Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Marco Mendoza, Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, and Neal Schon of Journey perform onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Boyz II Men
Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 16: Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform during Fridayz Live '23 at Spark Arena on November 16, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Rod Stewart
Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 & Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Sir Rod Stewart performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 29, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
Cody Johnson
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 24: Country artist Cody Johnson performs at Bridgestone Arena on January 24, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)
Andrea Bocelli
Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Andrea Bocelli performs onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
LANY
Date: Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: (L-R) Jake Goss, Paul Jason Klein and Les Priest of LANY perform onstage during Day 2 of 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors
Billy Joel & Sting
Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Sting (L) and Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)
Stevie Nicks
Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Stevie Nicks performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lauren Daigle
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterans Arena, Jacksonville
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIn
Eagles
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
Date: Monday, March 4, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey, Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Mi
Ashanti
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Location: Seminole Center Outdoors, Immokalee
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JULY 16: Ashanti preforms at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Making Waves concert on July 16, 2022 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)
Olivia Rodrigo
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Micha
Bryan Adams with Eurythmics
Date: Tuesday, March 5
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1789 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bryan Adams performs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Marc Anthony
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Location: Hertz Arena, Estero
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Marc Anthony performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/One
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Pitbull (C) performs with members of his dance troupe The Most Bad Ones during a stop of The Trilogy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA - JULY 23: Rickey Medlocke, Mark Matejka, and Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2023, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)
Burna Boy
Date: Monday, March 11, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Burna Boy performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Foreigner
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 18: Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform at Ryman Auditorium on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Fall Out Boy
Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Musicians Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend Q102s Jingle Ball 2013 presented by Bernie Robbins Jewelers, at Wells Fargo Center on December 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, PA.
Juanes
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 14: Juanes performs in concert during Festival Jardins de Pedralbes on July 14, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)
Busta Rhymes
Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
Location: House of Blues Orlando
Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/Viaco
Ashley McBryde
Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Location: House of Blues Orlando
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Ashley McBryde performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
Madonna
Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 & Sunday, April 7, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
Melissa Etheridge
Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Musician Melissa Etheridge performs on stage at San Diego Pride Festival 2019 on July 14, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Don Omar
Date: Friday, April 19, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
Reocording artist Don Omar performs during El 50ta Aniversario de Polito Vega at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)
Kenny Chesney
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for S
Brothers Osborne
Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine
Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of musical duo Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
George Strait
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 28: George Strait performs during the Keith Gattis Tribute Show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Hozier
Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 29: Hozier performs onstage at Le Zenith on November 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
AJR
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Ryan Met, Jack Met and Adam Met of AJR perform on stage at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center on December 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo b
Bad Bunny
Date: Friday, May 17, 2024 & Saturday, May 18, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Friday, May 24, 2024; Saturday, May 25, 2024; & Sunday, May 26, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Madison Beer
Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Madison Beer performs at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride on June 04, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
NF
Date: Friday, May 24, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterand Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: NF performs during 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Melanie Martinez
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. T
Kane Brown
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024 & Saturday, June 1, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some pr
Niall Horan
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: Singer Niall Horan performs on stage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 at TD Garden on December 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart)
Parker McCollum
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Parker McCollum performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones
Date: Monday, June 3, 2024
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards backstage before The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City
Tyler Childers
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JUNE 04: Tyler Childers performs on Day Two of 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 04, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Luis Miguel
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 & Sunday, June 9, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 12: Singer Luis Miguel performs on the first night of his four-date limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on September 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rock the Country with Kid Rock and Jason Aldean
Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 & Saturday, June 8, 2024
Location: Makestic Oaks Ocala, Reddick
TWIN LAKES, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 3 on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)
blink-182
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotha
Pepe Aguilar
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Pepe Aguilar performs onstage at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Morgan Wallen
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024 & Friday, July 12, 2024
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Morgan Wallen performs the song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
Date: Friday, July 19, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 09: Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of the musical group New Kids On The Block perform at Bridgestone Arena on May 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty
Styx & Foreigner
Date: Friday, July 19, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Zach Bryan
Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Location: Amway Center, Orlando
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cult
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Earth, Wind & Fire members (L-R) Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, September 11, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Jared Leto and Shannon Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars perform during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Creed
Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville
THE WOODLANDS, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips and Scott Stapp Rockpit presents Creed in concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 25, 2009 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Victor Spinelli/WireImag
Hootie & the Blowfish
Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
CANCUN, MEXICO - APRIL 29: Darius Rucker performs with Hootie and the blowfish as part of the 'HootieFest 2023' at Moon Palace The Grand on April, 29, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)
Taylor Swift
Date: Friday, October 18, 2024; Saturday, October 19, 2024; & Sunday, October 20, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
O.A.R.
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando
Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, Boca Raton
Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine
DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Singer Marc Roberge and horn player Jerry DePizzo of O.A.R performs during 2015 KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 20, 2015 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage for KAABOO De
